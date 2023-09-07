Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, September 7, 2023
The movement of the planets and stars can boost your mood or put you on edge. Your daily horoscope can help you make sense of the vibes coming your way this Thursday.
Your free horoscope on Thursday, September 7, 2023
How is your love life faring now that the planet that rules romance is out of retrograde?
There may be some strange vibes today due to the positions of Mercury and Venus. Many signs may want to play, but in a strangely logical way. That said, today's a day to watch your words; you may say something you don't mean or believe.
Regardless whether you were born under the sign of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: you may feel a bit flighty today. That's because the moon is waning in Gemini.
Your horoscope can help you make sense of all these energies so you can seize the day!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Your cool charisma helps you hide your emotions from the world. You're fantastic at masking your fear. Aries, you are looking for something intense like a romantic fling or adventure.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
A balanced fitness program requires both strength training and cardio. A reaction follows every action.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You are in the mood to daydream, but you have to make decisions and have strong opinions. Check your balance.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Trust your inner voice. Today, you should do your best to ignore any workplace drama.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Hold your head high and embrace your power. The celestial vibes have you ready to take a deep dive into emotions today.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You're going a bit too fast. Give your love more space. Be brave and try to remove obstacles one by one.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Take care, you're surrounded by quarrelsome people today. You are one with your will and actions. You'll have to deal with other people's resistance.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You have the strength and can handle the work. Make time to work out and socialize; both will do you good. Listen to your heart. The things you enjoy are always comforting.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
Don't take too much on. You need to be flexible. Try to be open to criticism. You'll learn a lot about yourself and become stronger.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
Don't make other people's problems your own. You are all about love and eroticism right now. Get into it, Capricorn.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
There's nothing weak about taking time to rest. It'll help you prepare for the challenges ahead. You've hit your endurance limit. You can't do more at the moment.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You don't deal with criticism well and tend to take things personally. Luck is on your side in matters of the heart. You have the power to deal with any problems.
