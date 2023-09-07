Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, September 7, 2023

The movement of the planets and stars can boost your mood or put you on edge. Your daily horoscope can help you make sense of the vibes coming your way this Thursday.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 9/7/2023. © 123RF/microone

How is your love life faring now that the planet that rules romance is out of retrograde?

There may be some strange vibes today due to the positions of Mercury and Venus. Many signs may want to play, but in a strangely logical way. That said, today's a day to watch your words; you may say something you don't mean or believe.

Regardless whether you were born under the sign of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: you may feel a bit flighty today. That's because the moon is waning in Gemini.

Your horoscope can help you make sense of all these energies so you can seize the day!