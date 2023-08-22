Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Tuesday 8/22/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Perhaps the stars can help you listen to your heart's desire and face the challenges of life. Check out your daily horoscope get the inspiration you need this Tuesday.

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 8/22/2023. © 123RF/Nupean Pruprong Leo season is coming to an end as the Sun makes its way into the perfection-seeking sign of Virgo.

This Tuesday, the Moon is waxing in the mysterious water sign of Scorpio, bringing energy that can make feelings bigger than normal. Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Cancer, and Gemini: this lunar energy may pique your interest in the strange and unique. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, August 17, 2023 Ask yourself why you've never tried that crazy hobby or followed up on that weird idea! Your horoscope can help you take your destiny into your own hands. Let the stars guide you to happiness.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You won't get a good amount of savings with that attitude. Have some patience. Blowing up is not going to get you where you want to go. Be diplomatic, especially in defeat.



Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Exercise is the key to a healthy life. What's holding you back? Make time to move that body of yours. Things may be getting a little quieter, but that doesn't mean they will be boring.



Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You are experiencing a surge of energy. Use this to build a foundation for future success. Make sure you're ready for the next challenge.



Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

People want your affection, and that feels superb. Money-wise, things may be tricky for a bit. Keep on trucking.



Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

If you're feeling misunderstood, don't just withdraw. Now's the time for following new ideas and impulses and expanding your horizons. You've grown too rigid lately.



Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

A magical moment grabs you and makes you forget everything. Take care, you're a little on edge and may quickly feel attacked. Try not to clap back unnecessarily.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You aren't working out too much this week, so keep the snacking to a minimum. Let go of your guilty feelings; they aren't helping you grow.



Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Ambition and confidence pave the way to professional success. You enjoy your partner's tenderness. Say everything that's on your mind.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You need to take a beat and step back, Sagittarius. You are trying to go in too many directions. Don't hold out for great news from the family today.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Dare to be proud of your accomplishments. People really do admire you. Enjoy that beautiful mood. Get out and connect with new people. You may even star in your own meet cute.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Going for perfection will just slow you down. You need to get some rest. Make yourself a nest on the couch or in a hammock.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20