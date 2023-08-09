Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Grab your destiny and run! Let the stars and wisdom of the universe lead you to your dreams. Check out your daily horoscope to see what kind of luck is coming this Wednesday.

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 8/9/2023. © 123RF/Leonid Tit

This Wednesday, Venus squares Uranus. This is the time to get into those deep matters of the heart!

What kind of things speak to your soul? Are you in a relationship that allows you to grow and thrive?

Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, the movement of the stars and planets can affect your moods and thoughts.

The Moon is moving out of Taurus and you may want to ask yourself what you need to create more stability in your love and career.

Let astrology anchor you in a harmonious present while you set your gaze on a brighter future!