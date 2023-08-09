Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Grab your destiny and run! Let the stars and wisdom of the universe lead you to your dreams. Check out your daily horoscope to see what kind of luck is coming this Wednesday.
Your free horoscope on Wednesday, August 9, 2023
This Wednesday, Venus squares Uranus. This is the time to get into those deep matters of the heart!
What kind of things speak to your soul? Are you in a relationship that allows you to grow and thrive?
Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, the movement of the stars and planets can affect your moods and thoughts.
The Moon is moving out of Taurus and you may want to ask yourself what you need to create more stability in your love and career.
Let astrology anchor you in a harmonious present while you set your gaze on a brighter future!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Soft music can help you relax. You're one disciplined worker these days, Aries, but don't forget to make time for some play as well!
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
Things seem worse than they really are. Connections with new friends blossom and your fears disappear. Cultivate a healthy sense of skepticism.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
Someone one really likes you. Keep your eyes peeled and you'll find them. Excitement and peace are back in your love life. You're being over skeptical, try to enjoy it.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Things are looking up. Your finances are balanced and you can invest. You should learn to laugh at yourself.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Now's the time to build up your immune system, so get some vitamins in you. Staying self-critical is key, make sure you don't rest on your laurels. Take care, internal tension could make business negotiations messy.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Why can't you just go for that happy medium? Learning from experience can be bitter. When you're in a good mood, you brighten everyone's day.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Similar interests will bring you closer to your crush. New shared activities can enrich your partnerships. You're too restless for communicating. Take the time you need to work on your concentration.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
At work, you rely on good cooperation. Scorpio, you defy all odds and are steadfast in the face of adversity.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You will be amazed at what can develop if you play along courageously. Do not rest on your laurels, that would be the wrong time.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You're thinking and feelings are balanced. That makes it easy to convey harmony and contentment. Jealousy doesn't help anything, Capricorn.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Things only go wrong when you exaggerate. Do your best to stay grounded. All that tension you've been suppressing could come to the surface. That's a good thing, storms clear the air.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You can get involved and learn lots. Doing something new will give you a new perspective. Take care, an unpleasant truth can hurt you deeply now.
Cover photo: 123RF/Leonid Tit