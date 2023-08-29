Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Today's free horoscope for Tuesday 8/29/2023 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the Moon waxing in the intellectual sign of Aquarius. This may make emotions difficult to deal with. Today, you'll want to focus on shaking off bad moods and negative feelings. To fill your heart with love, you've got to spend some time with yourself and your thoughts. Dare to ask the tough questions and offer the right answers. Are you where you need to be? Be honest with yourself and you'll see things much more clearly. Let the stars help guide you to a life full of all the things you deserve!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your colleagues are finally paying you some well-deserved respect. Have confidence in your work. More admiration is coming your way.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Now's a great time to integrate veggies in your diet. Shift down a gear and take care of things that you haven't had time for.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Be brave, and keep removing all obstacles from your path. The stars are aligned for love and adventure. Now's a great time to talk to that cute crush of yours.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

The competition is trying to trick you, but you're a smart cookie and see through everything very quickly. Stay cool! Make sure you get more sleep.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Today, some things will be messy and others will be broken. Recharge your batteries. You'll be able to start over again soon. Beautiful things are coming your way soon. You know how to enjoy life.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Follow the person who has kindled such a hot ember within you. Follow instructions, even if you don't always see them.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Spending your free time in front of the TV should be a thing of the past. Try to reactivate old friendships. Take destiny into your own hands and act!

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're exuding a dangerous but seductive vibe. Scorpio, now's the time to think about how you can improve your fitness plan.



Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your friends are waiting, stop being so stubborn. Your mind is all over the place. You're quick-witted and alert, but probably overcritical and looking for a fight. You need more patience and understanding.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Stop being so impetuous. You need to move slower and show your romantic side. Before you can reap the rewards, you've got to do the work.



Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't get involved in experiments at work, or you'll end up frustrated. Be careful and only share your plans with confidants.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20