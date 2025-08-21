Amnesty International calls out US for using AI to target pro-Palestinian protesters

Washington DC - Amnesty International on Wednesday accused US authorities of using artificial intelligence tools from Palantir and Babel Street to monitor immigrants and target non-citizens at demonstrations supporting Palestinians .

Protesters in support of Palestine gather outside security fencing near the White House in Washington DC on July 7, 2025. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A review of documents, including Department of Homeland Security public records, showed that software provided by the AI firms enables mass surveillance and assessment of people, often to target those not from the US, according to Amnesty International.

"The US government is deploying invasive AI-powered technologies within a context of a mass deportation agenda and crackdown on pro-Palestine expression, leading to a host of human rights violations," said Erika Guevara-Rosas of the rights group.

"This has led to a pattern of unlawful detentions and mass deportations, creating a climate of fear and exacerbating the 'chilling effect' for migrant communities and for international students across schools and campuses."

Amnesty research determined the US is using the AI tools to track migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers as part of a "Catch and Revoke" initiative.