Amnesty International calls out US for using AI to target pro-Palestinian protesters
Washington DC - Amnesty International on Wednesday accused US authorities of using artificial intelligence tools from Palantir and Babel Street to monitor immigrants and target non-citizens at demonstrations supporting Palestinians.
A review of documents, including Department of Homeland Security public records, showed that software provided by the AI firms enables mass surveillance and assessment of people, often to target those not from the US, according to Amnesty International.
"The US government is deploying invasive AI-powered technologies within a context of a mass deportation agenda and crackdown on pro-Palestine expression, leading to a host of human rights violations," said Erika Guevara-Rosas of the rights group.
"This has led to a pattern of unlawful detentions and mass deportations, creating a climate of fear and exacerbating the 'chilling effect' for migrant communities and for international students across schools and campuses."
Amnesty research determined the US is using the AI tools to track migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers as part of a "Catch and Revoke" initiative.
Amnesty warns of dangers of Trump administration's AI use
The State Department initiative involves social media monitoring, visa status tracking, and automated threat assessments of visa holders such as foreign students, according to Amnesty.
"Systems like Babel X and Immigration OS (from Palantir) play a key role in the US administration's ability to carry out its repressive tactics," said Guevara-Rosas.
"Unless Palantir and Babel Street can demonstrate they can use their leverage as suppliers to improve the serious human rights consequences borne by the policies of their clients, these companies should immediately cease their work with the US administration related to immigration enforcement."
Use of the AI surveillance tools risks fueling President Donald Trump's capacity to "deport marginalized people on a whim," Amnesty argued.
Since being sworn in for a second term in January, Trump has targeted top universities over claims they are politically biased towards "woke" politics and has charged – without evidence – that they have engaged in antisemitic policies.
The administration has characterized widespread campus protests and sit-ins in the US calling for an end to Israel's war on Gaza as being "antisemitic," and moved to expel foreign students and professors who took part in them.
Cover photo: KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP