Amnesty International calls out US for using AI to target pro-Palestinian protesters

Amnesty International accused US authorities of using AI to monitor immigrants and target non-citizens at demonstrations supporting Palestinians.

Washington DC - Amnesty International on Wednesday accused US authorities of using artificial intelligence tools from Palantir and Babel Street to monitor immigrants and target non-citizens at demonstrations supporting Palestinians.

Protesters in support of Palestine gather outside security fencing near the White House in Washington DC on July 7, 2025.
Protesters in support of Palestine gather outside security fencing near the White House in Washington DC on July 7, 2025.  © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A review of documents, including Department of Homeland Security public records, showed that software provided by the AI firms enables mass surveillance and assessment of people, often to target those not from the US, according to Amnesty International.

"The US government is deploying invasive AI-powered technologies within a context of a mass deportation agenda and crackdown on pro-Palestine expression, leading to a host of human rights violations," said Erika Guevara-Rosas of the rights group.

"This has led to a pattern of unlawful detentions and mass deportations, creating a climate of fear and exacerbating the 'chilling effect' for migrant communities and for international students across schools and campuses."

Macron suggests location for Putin-Zelensky summit after Trump talks
Ukraine Conflict Macron suggests location for Putin-Zelensky summit after Trump talks
Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Amnesty research determined the US is using the AI tools to track migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers as part of a "Catch and Revoke" initiative.

Amnesty warns of dangers of Trump administration's AI use

Protesters participate in a "Rally for the Right to Learn" in opposition to Trump administration policies in New York City on April 17, 2025.
Protesters participate in a "Rally for the Right to Learn" in opposition to Trump administration policies in New York City on April 17, 2025.  © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The State Department initiative involves social media monitoring, visa status tracking, and automated threat assessments of visa holders such as foreign students, according to Amnesty.

"Systems like Babel X and Immigration OS (from Palantir) play a key role in the US administration's ability to carry out its repressive tactics," said Guevara-Rosas.

"Unless Palantir and Babel Street can demonstrate they can use their leverage as suppliers to improve the serious human rights consequences borne by the policies of their clients, these companies should immediately cease their work with the US administration related to immigration enforcement."

Hamas agrees to new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Israel-Gaza War Hamas agrees to new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Joke of the Night for August 19, 2025: A lightning-fast funny to make you smile
Joke of the Day Joke of the Night for August 19, 2025: A lightning-fast funny to make you smile

Use of the AI surveillance tools risks fueling President Donald Trump's capacity to "deport marginalized people on a whim," Amnesty argued.

Since being sworn in for a second term in January, Trump has targeted top universities over claims they are politically biased towards "woke" politics and has charged – without evidence – that they have engaged in antisemitic policies.

The administration has characterized widespread campus protests and sit-ins in the US calling for an end to Israel's war on Gaza as being "antisemitic," and moved to expel foreign students and professors who took part in them.

Cover photo: KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Israel-Gaza War: