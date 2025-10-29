Ben & Jerry's co-founder calls for help with new pro-Palestine ice cream flavor: "Revolutions are creative"
Burlington, Vermont - Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen announced he is developing a new ice cream flavor in support of Palestine.
"Here I am making something that's actually pretty important," Cohen said in a video shared to X on Tuesday.
"The scale of suffering of the Palestinian people over the last two years has been unimaginable. So the ceasefire is a welcome relief, but there's much more work to do to rebuild," he continued.
"Palestinians are still living under occupation, still recovering from years of suffering, especially Palestinian children. They deserve dignity, safety, and the same rights that every human being should have."
Cohen said Ben & Jerry's had previously tried to make an ice cream flavor in support of peace and justice in Palestine but was prevented from doing so by parent company Unilever/Magnum.
That came after the parent company blocked Ben & Jerry's from halting sales in Israeli settlements in the illegally occupied West Bank.
Fellow Ben & Jerry's co-founder Jerry Greenfield resigned last month, saying the ice cream brand had lost "the independence to pursue our values" under the ownership of Magnum Ice Cream Company, a subsidiary of British giant Unilever.
Ben Cohen wants public to pitch ideas
Cohen isn't letting Ben & Jerry's owners stop him from standing up for what he believes.
"I'm doing what they couldn't: I'm making a watermelon-flavored ice cream that calls for permanent peace in Palestine and calls for repairing all the damage that was done there," he announced.
"I'm doing this to shine a light on the experience of Palestinian people and children in particular, so the world does not look the other way."
Cohen called for help in deciding the additional ingredients for the sorbet, as well as developing the name and design for the packaging.
Anyone with ideas is invited to submit them by tagging @yobencohen and @MagnumGlobal on X and using the hashtag #JusticeforPalestine.
"Revolutions are creative. Let's see some of that creativity!" Cohen urged.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@YoBenCohen