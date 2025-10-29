Ben & Jerry's co-founder calls for help with new pro-Palestine ice cream flavor: "Revolutions are creative"

Burlington, Vermont - Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen announced he is developing a new ice cream flavor in support of Palestine .

Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen is requesting help in creating a new ice cream flavor in support of peace and justice in Palestine. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@YoBenCohen

"Here I am making something that's actually pretty important," Cohen said in a video shared to X on Tuesday.

"The scale of suffering of the Palestinian people over the last two years has been unimaginable. So the ceasefire is a welcome relief, but there's much more work to do to rebuild," he continued.

"Palestinians are still living under occupation, still recovering from years of suffering, especially Palestinian children. They deserve dignity, safety, and the same rights that every human being should have."

Cohen said Ben & Jerry's had previously tried to make an ice cream flavor in support of peace and justice in Palestine but was prevented from doing so by parent company Unilever/Magnum.

That came after the parent company blocked Ben & Jerry's from halting sales in Israeli settlements in the illegally occupied West Bank.

Fellow Ben & Jerry's co-founder Jerry Greenfield resigned last month, saying the ice cream brand had lost "the independence to pursue our values" under the ownership of Magnum Ice Cream Company, a subsidiary of British giant Unilever.