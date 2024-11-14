Ben & Jerry's accuses parent company of trying to silence Palestine support in new lawsuit

Burlington, Vermont - Ben & Jerry's has filed a new lawsuit accusing its parent company, Unilever, of attempting to silence its support for the Palestinian people under Israeli siege .

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's is suing its parent company over alleged attempts to stifle support for the Palestinian people under Israeli siege. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The ice cream company, which has a long history of social justice advocacy, also accused Unilever of threatening to break up its independent board and sue members, according to Reuters.

"Ben & Jerry’s has on four occasions attempted to publicly speak out in support of peace and human rights," the lawsuit reportedly states. "Unilever has silenced each of these efforts."

The parent company allegedly blocked efforts to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, the safe passage of Palestinian refugees to the UK, protections for student protesters on college campuses, and an end to US weapons transfers to Israel.

Unilever's head of ice cream, Peter ter Kulve, expressed concerns about the "continued perception of anti-Semitism" if Ben & Jerry's spoke in support of the people of Gaza, according to the suit.

Unilever acquired Ben & Jerry's in 2000. The company was founded in 1978 by longtime friends Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, who are Jewish and have spoken out against Israeli settler-colonialism.