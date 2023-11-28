Blinken to make another visit to Israel and West Bank as threat of resumed violence looms

Jerusalem, Israel - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit Israel and the West Bank again this week to discuss the Gaza assault and the situation of hostages, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks to board his aircraft prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on November 27, 2023. © SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS

"In Israel and the West Bank, Secretary Blinken will discuss Israel's right to defend itself consistent with international humanitarian law, as well as continued efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages, protect civilian life during Israel's operations in Gaza, and accelerate humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza," Miller said in a statement.



"The Secretary will also discuss the principles he outlined in Tokyo on November 8, tangible steps to further the creation of a future Palestinian state, and the need to prevent the conflict from widening."

The State Department did not say when Blinken would arrive in the Middle East.

The Biden administration has voiced full support for Israel, which has launched a relentless bombing and indiscriminate campaign and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 15,000 Palestinians, following the October 7 attacks by Hamas' military wing.

This would be Blinken's third visit since the start of the conflict.

A temporary ceasefire has been in place since Friday, during which hostages taken to the Gaza Strip and Palestinian political prisoners from Israel were exchanged. On Monday, it was extended until Thursday.