ICJ urged to intervene as Israel continues to use starvation as "weapon of war" in Gaza

The Hague, Netherlands - A top Palestinian official told the International Court of Justice Monday that Israel was blocking humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza as a "weapon of war," at the start of a week of hearings at the UN's top court.

The International Court of Justice was told Monday that Israel has been intentionally starving Palestinians in Gaza as a weapon of war. © REUTERS

The ICJ is hearing dozens of nations and organizations to draw up an advisory opinion on Israel's humanitarian obligations to Palestinians, more than 50 days into its total blockade on aid entering Gaza – and over a year and a half into its horrific assault on the territory.

Israel is not participating in proceedings and has baselessly accused the court itself of being antisemitic.

Top Palestinian official Ammar Hijazi told judges that "all UN-supported bakeries in Gaza have been forced to shut their doors."

"Nine of every 10 Palestinians have no access to safe drinking water. Storage facilities of the UN and other international agencies are empty," he added.

"These are the facts. Starvation is here. Humanitarian aid is being used as a weapon of war."