Controversial US aid pier reattached to Gaza coast as deliveries resume

Washington DC - The temporary US pier aimed at boosting aid shipments to Gaza has been reattached to the coast and deliveries of humanitarian assistance have resumed, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

A ship transporting international humanitarian aid is moored at the US-built Trident Pier as Palestinians walk along a main road near Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on May 21, 2024. © AFP

The pier was moved to an Israeli port last week to protect it from anticipated high seas – the second time that bad weather required it to be detached from the coast since it was first installed last month.



"I can confirm that US Central Command personnel re-anchored and reestablished the temporary pier to the Gaza beach yesterday," with Israeli forces assisting so there were no American troops on the ground, Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told journalists.

The delivery of aid via the pier resumed overnight, bringing the total brought into Gaza using the structure to more than nine million pounds of assistance, he said.

The pier was first anchored to the Gaza coast in mid-May but was damaged by bad weather later in the month and had to be removed for repairs.

It was then reattached to the coast on June 7, but aid deliveries were soon paused for two days due to weather conditions, and the pier was then temporarily removed on June 14.