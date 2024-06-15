US pier in Gaza removed yet again in latest setback for deeply unpopular aid measure

Gaza City, Gaza - Predicted high waves and stormy seas have prompted the US to temporarily remove a pier it set up to provide humanitarian supplies to Gaza amid Israel 's catastrophic assault.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the pier would be towed to the southern Israeli port of Ashdod.

"The safety of our service members is a top priority and temporarily relocating the pier will prevent structural damage caused by the heightened sea state," the command said in a post on X.

"The decision to temporarily relocate the pier is not made lightly but is necessary to ensure the temporary pier can continue to deliver aid in the future."

It would be re-anchored to the coast of Gaza as soon as the weather allowed, it added.

"Since May 17, over 3,500 metric tons have been delivered through the maritime corridor for onward delivery by humanitarian organizations," the command claimed.

Aid organizations say that is a drop in the ocean of what is needed for Gaza's starving population, and that US pressure on Israel to reopen land crossings into the besieged territory is far more important. The

The pier was already damaged by bad weather in May, shortly after its completion. Due to strong waves, four US military ships anchored in the area broke free from their moorings.

Locals are also deeply suspicious of the pier's potential use in joint US-Israeli military operations, with the recent horrific massacre at Nuseirat refugee camp a case in point.

An Israeli helicopter used in the operation that freed four hostages held since October 7, but killed over 270 Palestinians in the process, was photographed near the pier, though CENTCOM strenuously denied there was any link.