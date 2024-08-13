Gaza infant miraculously survives Israeli airstrike that kills entire family

Khan Younis, Gaza - An Israeli strike killed 10 members of a Gaza family in Khan Yunis Tuesday, leaving only one survivor – a three-month-old girl, a medic told AFP.

Three-month-old Rim survived an Israeli airstrike on a home in Khan Younis that killed all 10 members of her family. © REUTERS

"Ten members of the Abu Haya family were killed in an Israeli strike on Abassan in east Khan Yunis," the medic from Nasser Hospital told AFP on condition of anonymity.



"There is only one survivor from the family, a baby girl named Rim. She is just three months old," he said, identifying the 10 other members of the family – two parents and their eight children.

The girl, wrapped in a black cloth, stirred strong emotion in the courtyard of Nasser Hospital, a place now known for grieving families searching for dead or wounded loved ones.

"This little girl was pulled out of the rubble. Her whole family is dead. Who will take care of her now?" asked Ibrahim Barbakh, a resident of Khan Yunis, as he held the baby.

Rescue workers, witnesses, and medical sources reported further Israeli air strikes and shelling in several parts of Gaza on Tuesday, some of them deadly.

The death toll in the territory is approaching 40,000 since Israel launched its brutal war after the October 7 Hamas-led attacks.