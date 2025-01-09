Gaza rescuers report children killed in latest Israeli strikes

Deir al-Balah, Gaza - Gaza 's civil defense agency said Israeli forces pounded the Palestinian territory on Thursday, killing at least 12 people including three girls, 15 months into the genocide.

Smoke rises in the northern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on January 8, 2025. © GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP

Three girls and their father were killed when an air strike hit their house in Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the civil defense agency reported.

Local paramedic Mahmud Awad said he helped transfer the bodies of two girls and their father, Mahmud Abu Kharuf to a hospital.

"Their bodies were found under the rubble of the house that the occupation bombed in the Nuseirat camp," Awad told AFP. He added that the body of the third girl had been found earlier by residents.

In a separate strike, eight people were killed when their house was struck in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza, where the Israeli army has focused its brutal attacks since October 6.

Several more were wounded in that strike, the civil defense agency said.