Gazans return to razed homes as ceasefire takes hold: "There's no way to live here"

Gaza City, Gaza - As a fragile ceasefire holds, displaced Palestinian residents of Gaza City have returned to their homes only to find rubble, with many of them forced to camp out in makeshift shelters.

Many displaced Palestinians have been forced to live in makeshift shelters after their homes were destroyed. © AFP

In the northwest of the city, empty streets are lined with piles of concrete that once were apartment buildings before Israel's assault began, with some structures completely collapsed.

Hossam Majed discovered his home reduced to rubble. Amid the ruins, the 31-year-old salvaged a few belongings, including some furniture and – crucially given the shortages – a large water tank.

While waiting for the rest of his family to return, he has swept aside some dust and rubble, set up a makeshift shelter, and will guard what remains from potential thieves.

"Even food is more expensive than in the south because it's scarce. There's no electricity, no water, no internet. I have to walk a kilometer and a half... just to fill two water containers," he told AFP.

Umm Rami Lubbad left her home last month to seek safety in southern Gaza, in Khan Yunis, as Israel stepped up its offensive on Gaza City, which was deemed genocidal by numerous experts, legal bodies, and human rights organizations.

She had hoped to return to her home as "it was the only remaining hope for a little stability".

But upon their return, the mother, her young child, and two teenage daughters were caught by surprise.

"My heart nearly stopped when I saw the house reduced to rubble," she told AFP, adding "I was looking as far as my eyes could see – and saw nothing".

Now, Lubbad and her children are effectively homeless.