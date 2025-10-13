Israel to present Presidential Medal of Honor to Trump

Jerusalem, Israel - Israel President Isaac Herzog said Monday he will present the country's highest civilian award to his US counterpart Donald Trump for his role in securing the release of hostages from Gaza and helping to end the war.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog (l.) has said he will present the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor to Donald Trump. © Collage: Alberto Pezzali / POOL / AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

"Through his tireless efforts, President Trump has not only helped bring our loved ones home but has also laid the foundations for a new era in the Middle East built on security, cooperation, and genuine hope for a peaceful future," Herzog said in a statement issued by his office.

"It will be a great honor for me to present him with the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor."

Herzog said the award will be presented in the "coming months" and that he will inform Trump of his decision when the US president visits Israel on Monday.

On Monday, Israel and Hamas are set to carry out a hostage-prisoner exchange as part of the first phase of a ceasefire plan proposed by Trump.

Trump's 20-point plan aims to end more than two years of Israeli assault on Gaza, deemed by numerous human rights organizations and experts to be a genocide.

The Trump administration – like US administrations before it – supplied Israel with many of the weapons it used to slaughter the people of Gaza. It also supported the replacement of established international aid channels with just four distribution points run by the private Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

During his brief visit to Israel, Trump is expected to meet with families of hostages and also address the Israeli parliament.

Israel's presidential award is presented to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the state of Israel or to humanity, the presidency said.