Hamas names Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar as new political leader

Gaza - Hamas named Gaza Strip chief Yahya Sinwar as its new political leader on Tuesday, after his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh's killing in Tehran last week sent regional tensions soaring.

Yahya Sinwar, the new leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, attends the opening of a new mosque in Rafah town in the southern Gaza Strip on February 24, 2017. © SAID KHATIB / AFP

The Israeli military and officials accuse Sinwar of being one of the main masterminds of the October 7 attack on Israel, making him one of Israel's most wanted militants.



"The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announces the selection of leader Yahya Sinwar as the head of the political bureau of the movement," a statement from the group said.

Minutes after the announcement, Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said it fired a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel.

Sinwar's appointment as the new chief of Hamas comes less than a week after Haniyeh was killed in Tehran.

Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for his assassination. Israel has declined to comment on the killing.

A senior Hamas official told AFP that by choosing Sinwar, the group is sending "a strong message to the [Israeli] occupation that Hamas continues its path of resistance."

The official added on condition of anonymity that "the assassination of Haniyeh, who believed in reaching a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal, leads Hamas to choose a leader who manages the battle and resistance against the enemy."