Harvard University president to stay after controversy over antisemitism testimony

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Harvard University's president, under fire over testimony she gave about antisemitism on campus, will remain in her job after a meeting of the institution's governing body issued a statement backing her on Tuesday amid Israel's continued assault on Gaza .

Harvard University President Claudine Gay testifies before a House Education and The Workforce Committee hearing titled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Antisemitism" on Capitol Hill on December 5, 2023. © REUTERS

Claudine Gay has been engulfed by criticism after she declined to say unequivocally whether calling for genocide of Jews violated Harvard's code of conduct as she testified before Congress alongside the heads of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania.



"It depends on the context," she told lawmakers in one tense exchange.

"Rules around bullying and harassment are quite specific. And if the context in which that language is used amounts to bullying and harassment then we take action against it," she said during the hearing.

The hearing came in response to powerful demonstrations in support of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Palestinian liberation at universities across the country, including at Harvard. While opponents have claimed that the actions call for a genocide against Jewish people, the vast majority of protesters have said that their activism is motivated by the desire for peace and an end to Israeli settler-colonial violence.

The Harvard Corporation, one of the university's two governing boards, said in a statement, "we today reaffirm our support for President Gay's continued leadership of Harvard University."

But the body did criticize the university's initial response to the Hamas October 7 attacks that Israel said killed 1,200 people and saw around 240 people taken hostage.

Israel's ongoing genocidal offensive – its latest assault in the decades-long occupation of Palestine – has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed at least 18,200 people, mostly women and children, according to the local health ministry.