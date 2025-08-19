UN condemns Israel's Ben Gvir for taunting imprisoned Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti

Geneva, Switzerland - The UN's human rights office on Tuesday condemned a far-right Israeli minister for taunting a prominent Palestinian in his prison cell and sharing the footage online.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (l.) shared a video of himself confronting popular Palestinian political leader Marwan Barghouti in prison. © Collage: Menahem KAHANA / AFP & TAL COHEN / AFP

National security minister Itamar Ben Gvir published a video on Friday last week showing him threatening Marwan Barghouti, the most high-profile Palestinian in Israeli custody.

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said the footage was unacceptable, adding: "The minister's behavior and the publication of the footage constitute an attack on Barghouti's dignity."

Barghouti, now in his sixties, was sentenced in 2004 to life in prison on murder charges. He has said he had no connection to the incidents for which he was incarcerated, and the Inter-Parliamentary Union determined he had not received a fair trial.

Regarded as a terrorist by Israel, he often tops opinion polls of popular Palestinian leaders and is sometimes described by his supporters as the "Palestinian Mandela."

"International law requires that all those in detention be treated humanely, with dignity, and their human rights respected and protected," said Kheetan.