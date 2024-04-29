Iran launches scorching criticism of police crackdown on protests at US college campuses

Tehran, Iran - Iran on Monday chipped in with its own criticism of the violent police crackdown on US campus protests against Israel 's ongoing war on Gaza.

Iran slammed the police crackdown on protests being held at college campuses all over the US. © REUTERS

"The American government has practically ignored its human rights obligations and respect for the principles of democracy that they profess," foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani said.



Tehran "does not at all accept the violent police and military behavior aimed at the academic atmosphere and student demands," he said.

American universities have been rocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrations and attempts to suppress them, with police arresting some 275 people over the weekend.

The demonstrations began at Columbia University in New York and have since spread across the country.

In Iran, hundreds of people demonstrated in Tehran and other cities on Sunday in solidarity with the US demonstrations. Some carried banners proclaiming "Death to Israel" and "Gazans are truly oppressed," state media reported.

"What we have seen in American universities in recent days is an awakening of the world community and world public opinion towards the Palestinian issue," Kanani said.

"It is not possible to silence the loud voices of protesters against this crime and genocide through police action and violent policies."