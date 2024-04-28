White House urges "peaceful" Gaza campus protests after hundreds arrested

Washington DC - The White House insisted Sunday that pro- Palestinian protests that have rocked US universities in recent weeks must remain peaceful after police arrested around 275 people on four separate campuses over the weekend.

80 pro-Palestinian protestors at at Washington University in St. Louis have been detained by police. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"We certainly respect the right of peaceful protests," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told ABC's This Week.

But, he added, "We absolutely condemn the antisemitism language that we've heard of late and certainly condemn all the hate speech and the threats of violence out there."

The wave of demonstrations began at Columbia University in New York, but they have since spread rapidly across the country.

While peace has prevailed in many campuses, the number of protesters detained – at times by police in riot gear using chemical irritants and tasers – is rising fast.

They include 100 at Northeastern University in Boston, 80 at Washington University in St. Louis, 72 at Arizona State University, and 23 at Indiana University.

Among those arrested at Washington University was Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, who faulted police for aggressive tactics she said provoked the sort of trouble they are meant to quell.