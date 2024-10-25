Israel accused of "war crimes" in targeted killing of three Lebanese journalists

Hasbaya, Lebanon - Three journalists were killed in an Israeli air strike overnight, Lebanese state media NNA said Friday, with another broadcaster adding that the raids targeted a residence of press workers in southeastern Lebanon.

This picture shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike that targeted an area where a number of journalists were located in the southern Lebanese village of Hasbaya on October 25, 2024. © AFP

Israeli military planes struck at 3:30 AM near the Syrian border, leaving three dead, NNA said.

Lebanese television channel Al Mayadeen said its cameraman Ghassan Najjar, as well as broadcast engineer Mohammad Reda, were killed in the Israeli air strike targeting a "journalists' residence in Hasbaya, South Lebanon."

Al Mayadeen said Najjar "was a father who risked his life for a just cause, dedicated to revealing the truth, and was killed in cold blood."

Al Mayadeen said Wednesday that a previous Israeli strike had hit an office it had vacated in Beirut.

Another TV outlet, Al-Manar, which is run by Hezbollah, said its photographer Wissam Qassem was also killed in the Israeli strike in Hasbaya.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned Israel's latest attack. "The new Israeli aggression targeting journalists" was among the "war crimes committed by the Israeli enemy," he said in a statement, adding the attack was "deliberate" and "aims to terrorize the media to cover up crimes and destruction."

After a year of genocide in Gaza, Israel expanded its violent assault on Lebanon a month ago.

It launched a massive bombing campaign around Lebanon and sent in ground troops on September 30, killing at least at least 1,580 people since September 23, according to Lebanese health ministry figures – though the real number is assumed to be higher.