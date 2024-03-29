ICJ sounds the alarm for Gaza as it issues urgent new measures against Israel in genocide case

The Hague, Netherlands - The world's top court on Thursday ordered Israel to "ensure urgent humanitarian assistance" in Gaza without delay, saying "famine has set in."

The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, issued new provisional measures against Israel in a genocide case brought by South Africa. © IMAGO / ANP

The International Court of Justice's latest order comes as Israel continued to pummel Gaza and a major medical charity said it "hasn't seen any change" since a UN Security Council resolution this week demanding an immediate ceasefire.



"Israel shall... take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay... the unhindered provision... of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance" in Gaza, the ICJ said.

This included food, water, electricity, fuel, shelter, clothing, hygiene, and sanitation requirements, as well as medical supplies and medical care to Palestinians throughout Gaza, its judges said.

"Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine, but... famine is setting in," the Hague-based court said.

The war erupted after Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in about 1,160 deaths and about 250 hostages being taken, 130 of which are believed to remain in Gaza.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 32,552 people – mostly women and children – created a catastrophic famine in the strip, and led to deafening accusations of war crimes and genocide.