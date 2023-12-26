Israel-Gaza war: Disturbing videos and reports lead to growing calls for war crimes investigation

Gaza City, Gaza - Calls to investigate potential war crimes committed by Israel in its war on Gaza are mounting amid reports of field executions and disturbing videos of stripped Palestinians – including children – being stripped and detained inside a stadium.

Israeli soldiers have been accused of committing field executions and mistreating Palestinian prisoners in Gaza. © via REUTERS

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Monday issued a statement urging an international investigation into a video that appears to show scores of Palestinian prisoners stripped down to their underwear and made to kneel in rows.

Footage posted by the Hamas-affiliated Quds News Network – which claims the images were shot by an Israeli journalist embedded with the IDF – reportedly show the Al-Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City being turned into a mass detention camp.

Israeli forces appear to be corralling the prisoners, among them elderly men and children, as bulldozers and tanks roll over the field, digging up the grass. In one sequence, an Israeli soldier carries what seems to be a bundled-up baby.

The authenticity of the videos has not yet been independently verified.