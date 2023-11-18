Israel-Gaza war: Hamas says over 80 dead in strikes on refugee camp as thousands march for hostage release

Gaza City, Gaza – A Hamas health official said more than 80 people were killed Saturday in twin strikes on a northern Gaza refugee camp, including a UN school used as a shelter for people displaced by the Israel-Gaza war. Meanwhile, thousands in Israel marched to Jerusalem, calling for the release of hostages.

Flares launched by Israeli forces above the Gaza Strip on Saturday amid ongoing fighting in the Israel-Gaza war. © Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

Social media videos verified by AFP showed bodies covered in blood and dust on the floor of a building, where mattresses had been wedged under school tables in Jabalia, the Palestinian territory's biggest refugee camp.



Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians in southern Israel, and saw about 240 people taken hostage.

The army's relentless air and ground campaign has since killed 12,300 people, more than 5,000 of them children, according to the Hamas government which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

"At least 50 people" were killed in a dawn strike on the UN-run Al-Fakhura school in the camp, which has been converted into a shelter for displaced Palestinians, a health ministry official in Hamas-controlled Gaza told AFP.

According to UN figures, some 1.6 million people have been displaced inside the Gaza Strip by six weeks of fighting. UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths denounced the "tragic news of the children, women and men killed".

"Shelters are a place for safety," he posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Civilians cannot and should not have to bear this any longer."

A separate strike Saturday on another building in Jabalia camp killed 32 people from the same family, 19 of them children, the Hamas official said.



The Israeli army did not specifically comment on the strikes but said its troops were expanding operations in Gaza, including in parts of Jabalia.

Israel has told Palestinians to move from north Gaza for their safety, but deadly air strikes continued to hit central and southern areas of the coastal enclave.

On Saturday, hundreds of people fled on foot after the director of Gaza's main hospital said the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of the facility, where some 2,000 people were trapped.

Israel has been pressing military operations inside the hospital, searching for the Hamas operations center it says lies under the sprawling complex – a charge Hamas denies.