Israel-Gaza war: Israeli bombardments devastate Gaza amid communications blackout

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel 's army relentlessly hammered Gaza on Saturday after plunging it into a complete communications blackout, in a night of brutal bombardment that rescuers said destroyed hundreds of buildings.

Israel subjected Gaza to the heaviest night of bombardment yet after imposing a near-total communications blackout. © REUTERS

The Gaza health ministry said Friday that Israeli assaults had killed 7,326 people, more than 3,000 of them children.

The latest Israeli raids were one of the most intense nights of attacks since the war began on October 7, in response to a deadly Hamas attack that killed over 1,400 people.

With tens of thousands of troops massed along the Gaza border ahead of an expected full-blown invasion, Israeli forces had also made limited ground incursions on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

"Hundreds of buildings and houses were completely destroyed and thousands of other homes were damaged," said Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

The intense bombardment had "changed the landscape" of northern Gaza, he told AFP.

Israeli warplanes flew overhead on Saturday and regular concussive booms could be heard coming from Gaza, where many buildings lay in ruins, AFP journalists saw. A thick haze of smoke covered the strip and southern Israel after the night of heavy bombardment.

"There are a large number of martyrs and a large number of survivors under the rubble, and we cannot reach them," a Gaza civil defense official said.

In a bombed-out street in the Tal al-Hawa neighbourhood, 50-year-old Om Walid Basal said her apartment block had been destroyed by Israel.

"This was our house. We lived here just with our children," she said. "Why are they bombing us? Why are they destroying our homes?"