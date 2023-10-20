Israel-Gaza war updates: Israeli military has "green light" for invasion of Gaza

Gaza City, Gaza - Israel is on the brink of launching a full-scale ground invasion of the besieged Gaza Strip, in what the UN high commissioner for refugees is warning will be a "catastrophic" escalation.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks to soldiers ahead of an expected ground invasion of Gaza. © REUTERS

Within Israel, still coming to terms with the deadliest attack in its 75-year history, the drumbeat of war was growing louder, as leaders rallied troops for a ground offensive.

Parading in body armor, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embraced front-line troops near Gaza, urging them to "fight like lions" and "win with full force".

"We will deal harsh blows to our enemies in order to achieve victory," he added.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also toured the front line, telling some of the tens of thousands of troops awaiting the ground invasion that "the order will come soon."

"Right now you see Gaza from afar, soon you will see it from the inside," said Gallant.

Meanwhile, trucks stuffed with international aid for Palestinians should be rolling "in the next day or so," the UN said Friday, with hundreds of thousands desperate for life-saving supplies after relentless bombing from Israel.

The World Health Organization's emergencies director has called a deal struck by US President Joe Biden to allow in 20 trucks "a drop in the ocean of need".

"It should be 2,000 trucks," said Michael Ryan.