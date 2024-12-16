Israel kills dozens in Gaza, including man who went viral for "soul of my soul" tribute to granddaughter

Nuseirat, Gaza - Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed an elderly Palestinian man who went viral for his heartbreaking tribute to his three-year-old granddaughter, also killed during Israel's genocide.

Israeli airstrikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza killed dozens, including reportedly Khaled Nabhan, who went viral for his tribute to his granddaughter, who was killed last year. © Collage: Eyad BABA / AFP & screenshot/Instagram/khaledmnabhann

Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli strikes across the Palestinian territory on Sunday killed at least 40 people, including several children, an Al Jazeera TV cameraman, and three rescuers.

Among the victims in bombardments of the Nuseirat refugee camp was reportedly also Khaled Nabhan, whose shattering reaction to losing both his grandchildren last year was shared by millions online and led to an interview with CNN.

The phrase "soul of my soul," which he repeated while cradling the lifeless body of his granddaughter Reem, struck a particularly painful note.

Nabhan often posted videos of himself feeding Gaza's stray cats and documenting life under Israel's brutal assault on the territory.

Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed al-Louh and three members of the civil defense agency were also killed in the Nuseirat airstrikes.

The Israeli military confirmed in a statement it killed Louh, accusing him without evidence of being an Islamic Jihad member and former "platoon commander" for the militant group, which has fought alongside Hamas in Gaza.

Israel regularly slanders Palestinian reporters as "terrorists" as a justification for a targeted killing campaign that media watchdogs have a called an "unprecedented massacre" of journalists.