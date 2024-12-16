Israel kills dozens in Gaza, including man who went viral for "soul of my soul" tribute to granddaughter
Nuseirat, Gaza - Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed an elderly Palestinian man who went viral for his heartbreaking tribute to his three-year-old granddaughter, also killed during Israel's genocide.
Gaza's civil defense agency said Israeli strikes across the Palestinian territory on Sunday killed at least 40 people, including several children, an Al Jazeera TV cameraman, and three rescuers.
Among the victims in bombardments of the Nuseirat refugee camp was reportedly also Khaled Nabhan, whose shattering reaction to losing both his grandchildren last year was shared by millions online and led to an interview with CNN.
The phrase "soul of my soul," which he repeated while cradling the lifeless body of his granddaughter Reem, struck a particularly painful note.
Nabhan often posted videos of himself feeding Gaza's stray cats and documenting life under Israel's brutal assault on the territory.
Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed al-Louh and three members of the civil defense agency were also killed in the Nuseirat airstrikes.
The Israeli military confirmed in a statement it killed Louh, accusing him without evidence of being an Islamic Jihad member and former "platoon commander" for the militant group, which has fought alongside Hamas in Gaza.
Israel regularly slanders Palestinian reporters as "terrorists" as a justification for a targeted killing campaign that media watchdogs have a called an "unprecedented massacre" of journalists.
More children killed in latest strike on Gaza school
Later on Sunday, Gaza civil defense spokesperson Mahmud Bassal told AFP that an Israeli strike on a school used as shelter by displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza's main city killed at least 12 people, including multiple children.
"One missile hit the third floor of the school" in Khan Yunis, also injuring 35 people, Bassal said.
Another strike on a house in Shujaiya, east of Gaza City, killing six people, per Bassal, who said rescuers working through the night recovered the bodies of 18 people, including three children.
Bassal also reported more dead in a strike on a house in central Gaza City and another that his a tent sheltering dozens of displaced people in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza.
AFP images showed distraught relatives mourning the bodies of loved ones at a hospital in Gaza City. Some corpses lay on the floor covered in blankets.
Israel's genocidal onslaught has killed at least 45,000 Palestinians in Gaza, with the true number believed to be far higher.
