Israel committed "unprecedented massacre" of journalists in Gaza, media watchdogs say

Paris, France - Israel was accused of carrying out a massacre of journalists in Gaza in two separate reports this week from media freedom organizations that analyzed the deaths of reporters worldwide in 2024.

Israel has committed an "unprecedented massacre" of journalists in Gaza this year, a report by Reporters Without Borders said. © REUTERS

According to calculations from Paris-based Reporters Without Borders (RSF) published on Thursday, the Israeli army killed 18 journalists as they were working this year – 16 in Gaza and two in Lebanon – around a third of the total worldwide of 54.

"Palestine is the most dangerous country for journalists, recording a higher death toll than any other country over the past five years," RSF said in its annual report, which covers data up to December 1.

The organization has filed four complaints with the International Criminal Court (ICC) for "war crimes committed against journalists by the Israeli army." The court has already issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister, Yoav Gallant.

RSF said that in total "more than 145" journalists had been killed by the Israeli army in Gaza since the start of a genocidal assault in October 2023, with 35 of them working at the time of their deaths.

RSF described the number of killings as "an unprecedented massacre."

With foreign reporters prevented from entering the territory and local reporters being deliberately targeted, Gaza is "a place where journalism itself is threatened with extinction," RSF said.