Israel launches all-out deadly assault on cities and refugee camps in illegally occupied West Bank

Jenin, West Bank - Israeli forces on Wednesday killed at least 10 Palestinians in raids and strikes on the West Bank, the Red Crescent said, in the latest escalation of brutality in the illegally occupied territory.

Israel launched a massive attack in multiple locations in the illegally occupied West Bank, killing at least 10 Palestinians. © via REUTERS

Two Palestinians were killed in the city of Jenin, four others in a nearby village, and four more in a refugee camp near the town of Tubas, Red Crescent spokesman Ahmed Jibril told AFP.



He added that 15 others had been wounded.

The Israeli army said early Wednesday it was carrying out "a counterterrorism operation" in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarem in the northern West Bank.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on X that the army was "operating in full force since last night" in refugee camps in the two cities "to dismantle Iranian-Islamic terror infrastructures established there."

He said Iran was "working to establish an eastern front against Israel" in the West Bank, "following the Gaza and Lebanon model, by funding and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weapons from Jordan."

Katz then virtually declared war on the West Bank, where it is an illegal occupying power, adding: "We must address this threat with the same determination used against terror infrastructures in Gaza including temporary evacuation of residents and any necessary measures. This is a war, and we must win it."