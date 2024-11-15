Israel launches heavy strikes on south Beirut in escalated Lebanon assault
Beirut, Lebanon - A building in Beirut's southern suburbs collapsed in a gigantic cloud of smoke and dust, an AFP photographer reported, as two strikes attributed to Israel hit the capital city on Friday.
A series of images from the strike captures a falling projectile slamming into the lower floors of the building, which erupt in a huge fireball, causing the structure to collapse.
Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported a "heavy raid carried out by aircraft of the Israeli enemy" in the Ghobeiri area, near Horsh Beirut, the capital's largest park.
It said the raid had been preceded by two missile strikes on the same target by an Israeli drone.
The strikes followed a call by the Israeli military to evacuate the area.
The evacuation order posted on X by Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee told residents to leave, warning of imminent strikes.
"All residents in the southern suburbs, specifically ... in the Ghobeiri area, you are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah," Adraee said in an Arabic-language post on X.
"For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must evacuate these buildings and those adjacent to them immediately."
Israel kills thousands of Lebanese people
Later in the morning, a second strike hit the Bourj al-Barajneh area of the southern suburbs, an AFP journalist reported.
NNA said two missiles had been fired by an "enemy aircraft."
Repeated Israeli air strikes on south Beirut have led to a mass forced displacement of civilians from the city.
NNA also reported pre-dawn strikes on the southern city of Nabatieh.
Since September 23, Israel has ramped up its air assault on Lebanon, later sending in troops in a ground invasion.
Lebanese authorities say that Israel has killed more than 3,380 people since October last year, while at the same time carrying out an ongoing genocide in Palestine.
The conflict has cost Lebanon more than $5 billion in economic losses, with actual structural damage amounting to billions more, the World Bank said on Thursday.
Cover photo: IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP