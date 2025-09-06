Israel orders forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza City ahead of planned assault

Gaza City, Gaza - The Israeli army told Gaza City residents to flee to a "humanitarian zone" in the south on Saturday ahead of a planned attack to capture the territory's largest urban center.

Smoke billows during Israeli strikes on the Mushtaha Tower in Gaza City on September 5, 2025. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

The military gave no timeline for the assault, and has previously indicated it would not be announced in advance in order to maintain the element of surprise.

"Take this opportunity to move early to the (Al-Mawasi) humanitarian zone and join the thousands of people who have already gone there," military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on social media.

The army said separately that Al-Mawasi, on Gaza's southern coast, has "field hospitals, water pipelines, and desalination facilities, alongside the continued supply of food, tents, medicines, and medical equipment."

The military said relief efforts there "will continue on an ongoing basis in cooperation with the UN and international organizations, in parallel to the expansion of the ground operation."

Israel first declared Al-Mawasi a safe zone early in its siege, but has carried out repeated strikes there since.

Gaza City residents told AFP on Saturday that they believed it made little difference whether they stayed or fled.

"Some say we should evacuate, others say we should stay," said Abdel Nasser Mushtaha (48), a resident of the city's Zeitoun neighborhood now sheltering in a tent in the Rimal area.

"But everywhere in Gaza there are bombings and deaths. For the past year-and-a-half, the worst bombings that caused massacres of civilians have been in Al-Mawasi, this so-called humanitarian zone," he added.

"It no longer makes any difference to us," said his daughter Samia Mushtaha (20). "Wherever we go, death pursues us, whether by bombing or hunger."