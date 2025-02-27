Israel releases hundreds of Palestinian captives amid as future of Gaza ceasefire hangs in balance

Ramallah, West Bank - Israel released hundreds of Palestinian captives on Thursday, shortly after saying Hamas handed over coffins believed to contain the bodies of four hostages.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel had received the coffins of "four fallen hostages," and a process to formally identify them had started. A kibbutz later confirmed two of them were members of its community.

In Gaza and the occupied West Bank, AFP journalists saw hundreds of Palestinian captives freed by Israel arrive on buses accompanied by Red Cross vehicles.

More than 600 had been due to be released in the latest exchange, and Egypt's state-linked Al-Qahera News said 97 of them arrived on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip.

They were supposed to have been freed over the weekend, but Israel stopped the process, citing the public release ceremonies organized by Hamas.

The Palestinian group said Thursday that Israel now had no choice but to start negotiations on a second phase.

"We have cut off the path before the enemy's false justifications, and it has no choice but to start negotiations for the second phase," it said on Telegram.

In Washington, Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's top envoy to the Middle East, said Israeli representatives were en route to talks on the next phase of the ceasefire.