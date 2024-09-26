Israel says US will give billions more in military aid despite making call for ceasefire

Jerusalem, Israel - Israel 's defense ministry said on Thursday it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the US to support the country's ongoing military efforts, including upgrading air defense systems.

Israel's defense ministry said on Thursday it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the US to support the country's ongoing military efforts, including upgrading air defense systems. © Menahem KAHANA / AFP

The announcement came as Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas hit out at Washington in his address to the UN General Assembly in New York, accusing it of providing Israel with the "deadly weapons that it used to kill thousands of innocent civilians, children, and women."

The aid package comes at a time when Israel is conducting assaults on two fronts, targeting Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah fighters over the border in Lebanon.

"The package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement... and $5.2 billion designated for air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and an advanced laser system," the ministry said in a statement.

The deal was concluded after a series of high-level meetings between Israeli and US officials in Washington, the ministry said.

Some $3.5 billion had already been received "for critical acquisitions," it said. The additional $5.2 billion is intended to upgrade Israel's air defense systems, it said.

"This substantial investment will significantly strengthen critical systems such as Iron Dome and David's Sling while supporting the continued development of an advanced high-powered laser defense system currently in its later stages of development," the ministry added.