Israel says US will give billions more in military aid despite making call for ceasefire
Jerusalem, Israel - Israel's defense ministry said on Thursday it had secured an $8.7 billion aid package from the US to support the country's ongoing military efforts, including upgrading air defense systems.
The announcement came as Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas hit out at Washington in his address to the UN General Assembly in New York, accusing it of providing Israel with the "deadly weapons that it used to kill thousands of innocent civilians, children, and women."
The aid package comes at a time when Israel is conducting assaults on two fronts, targeting Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah fighters over the border in Lebanon.
"The package includes $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement... and $5.2 billion designated for air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and an advanced laser system," the ministry said in a statement.
The deal was concluded after a series of high-level meetings between Israeli and US officials in Washington, the ministry said.
Some $3.5 billion had already been received "for critical acquisitions," it said. The additional $5.2 billion is intended to upgrade Israel's air defense systems, it said.
"This substantial investment will significantly strengthen critical systems such as Iron Dome and David's Sling while supporting the continued development of an advanced high-powered laser defense system currently in its later stages of development," the ministry added.
US provides further funding for Israeli weapons amid deadly assaults
Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon this week, which Lebanese authorities say have killed hundreds of people – including dozens of children – and displaced thousands.
Israel's ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip has killed at least 41,534 people, the majority of them women and children, according to figures provided by the territory's health ministry. The United Nations acknowledges the figures as reliable.
The additional military funding for Israel comes after the US was among several countries to issue a joint call for a "temporary ceasefire" in Lebanon.
Cover photo: Menahem KAHANA / AFP