US, Europe, and Arab states call for Lebanon ceasefire – Israeli officials say no

New York, New York - The US, the European Union, and several Arab nations issued a joint call Wednesday for a 21-day "temporary ceasefire" in Lebanon after Israeli attacks on Hezbollah threatened to tip the Middle East into all-out war.

"It is time to conclude a diplomatic settlement that enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety," said the joint statement issued by the US, Australia, Canada, European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. "Diplomacy however cannot succeed amid an escalation of this conflict. Thus we call for an immediate 21 day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement."

Israeli officials pour cold water on ceasefire talks

The US reportedly blocked a UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire in Lebanon, which would have carried more weight. Wednesday saw a flurry of diplomatic activity on the issue at the UN, which is hosting its flagship world leaders' week. France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Lebanon that Paris and Washington were proposing a three-week truce "to allow for negotiations and a more sustainable ceasefire." UN Secretary-General António Guterres had urged an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and warned "hell is breaking loose." The US reportedly blocked efforts by Britain and France to give the ceasefire call the official stamp of a Security Council resolution, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken eager to support Israel's line that it has a right to root out Hezbollah. True to the form show in Gaza, where mass killing of Palestinians has been ongoing for almost a year, top Israeli officials immediately poured water on any notion of an end to assaults on Lebanon. Backed by far-right and self-described fascists in Israel's extremist government, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Thursday that there would "be no ceasefire in the north."