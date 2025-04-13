Israel strikes Gaza hospital, leading to death of child patient

Gaza - Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli airstrike destroyed parts of a hospital early Sunday after Israel seized a corridor in the war-battered Palestinian territory and said it planned to expand its military offensive.

Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli airstrike destroyed parts of a hospital early Sunday. © Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP

The civil defense agency said Israel's air force targeted a building of the Al-Ahli Hospital, also known as the Baptist or Ahli Arab Hospital, in Gaza City after midnight.

The airstrike came "minutes after the [Israeli] army's warning to evacuate this building of patients, the injured, and their companions", the agency said in a statement.

"The bombing led to the destruction of the surgery building and the oxygen generation station for the intensive care units," it added.

Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have repeatedly been hit by Israeli strikes amid its assault on the Gaza Strip.

The head of the World Health Organization later said that a child died because of the air strike.

"A child died due to disruption of care," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X.

"The emergency room, laboratory, emergency room X-ray machines, and the pharmacy were destroyed," he added, quoting information from the director of Al-Ahli.