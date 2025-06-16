Israel threatens death and destruction for Tehran's residents as Trump eggs on war with Iran

Tehran, Iran - As Israel escalated its aggression against Iran with renewed attacks on Tehran and threatened civilians, US President Donald Trump suggested the two countries will have to "fight it out" first before any agreement can be reached.

"I think it's time for a deal," Trump told reporters, as Israel and Iran exchanged a fresh barrage of missile strikes and the US ally threatened more devastation for the residents of Tehran.

"But sometimes they have to fight it out, but we're going to see what happens," Trump said, speaking at the White House before heading to Canada to take part in a G7 summit.

Trump refused to answer a question about whether he had asked Israel to pause the airstrikes, which are being conducted with US weapons and under Washington's explicit cover.

Earlier, a senior US official told AFP that Trump had vetoed an Israeli plan to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he believed the two sides "should make a deal, and will make a deal."

There are "many calls and meetings now taking place" on the issue and peace could be achieved "soon" between the longtime adversaries, he said.