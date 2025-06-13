US is "assisting" Israeli defenses against Iranian missile attacks as situation escalates

Washington DC - The US is now "assisting" Israel in defending against missile attacks, a US official said Friday, amid Israel's conflict with Iran .

US President Donald Trump (l.) spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (r.) on Friday, the White House said, after Israel struck Iran's military leadership and nuclear facilities and Tehran retaliated. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

"I can confirm that the US is assisting in shooting down missiles targeting Israel," the official told AFP on condition of anonymity. No detail was given on the extent of the US role.

One day earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement that "we [America] are not involved in strikes against Iran [but] remain in close contact with our regional partners."

US President Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, the White House said, after Israel struck Iran's military leadership and nuclear facilities and Tehran retaliated.

The call was confirmed by a White House official to AFP on condition of anonymity.

Trump had earlier said that he had been made aware of the Israeli strikes before they happened on Thursday.

This comes as Iran reports that a key aboveground component of its uranium enrichment facility in Natanz was destroyed, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday.

"At Natanz, the aboveground part of the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant, where Iran was producing uranium enriched up to 60% U-235, has been destroyed," IAEA nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council.