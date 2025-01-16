Israel threatens fragile Gaza ceasefire deal with more killings and accusations against Hamas

Tel Aviv, Israel - Israel on Thursday abruptly accused Hamas of backtracking on parts of a fragile Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, and killed dozens of Palestinians in airstrikes ahead of an expected vote by the cabinet.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to scupper a Gaza ceasefire deal by accusing Hamas of demanding unspecified "last-minute concessions." © Collage: REUTERS

The truce, announced by mediator Qatar and Israel's sponsor, the US, on Wednesday, would take effect on Sunday and involve the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, after which the terms of a permanent end to Israel's destruction of Gaza would be finalized.

But the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Hamas had "reneged on parts of the agreement reached... in an effort to extort last-minute concessions," offering no details or evidence for his allegations.

It also said that the Israeli cabinet, which has yet to approve the agreement, "will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement"

Hamas political bureau member Sami Abu Zuhri said there was "no basis" to Israel's accusations, and reiterated that the organization has accepted the deal as presented by mediators.

As Palestinians came out to celebrate news of an imminent ceasefire, Israel launched airstrikes all over the territory, killing at least 73 people and wounding hundreds.

Saeed Alloush, who lives in north Gaza, said he and his loved ones were "waiting for the truce and were happy," until overnight strikes killed his relatives.

"It was the happiest night since October 7" until "we received the news of the martyrdom of 40 people from the Alloush family," he said.