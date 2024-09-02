Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough on hostage deal: "We are devastated and outraged"

Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not doing enough to secure a deal for the release of Israeli hostages taken by Palestinian armed group Hamas, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

US President Joe Biden (l.), sits with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (r.), at the start of the Israeli war cabinet meeting, in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. © Miriam Alster / POOL / AFP

Asked by reporters at the White House – where Biden was arriving for a meeting with US negotiators – if he thought the Israeli leader was doing enough on the issue, the president responded, "No."

Biden's meeting with the negotiators on the hostage-release deal comes after the deaths on Saturday of six captives in Gaza, including an American citizen.

"President Biden expressed his devastation and outrage at the murder, and reaffirmed the importance of holding Hamas's leaders accountable," a White House statement said after the negotiator meeting.

His Vice President and the Democratic candidate for November's US presidential election Kamala Harris also condemned the killings, saying, "Hamas leaders will pay" but added it was "long past time for a ceasefire and hostage deal."



Biden and Harris – who is running to succeed him in November's US presidential election – were briefed by negotiators "on the status of the bridging proposal outlined by the US, Qatar, and Egypt," the statement said.

Ahead of the meeting, Biden had said negotiators were "very close" to a final proposal to be presented to Israel and Hamas.