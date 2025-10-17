Israeli forces kill 11-year-old Palestinian boy in West Bank
Al-Rihiya, West Bank - Israeli forces shot dead an 11-year-old boy in the occupied West Bank, his family and health officials said Friday, while the army said its troops opened fire at rock throwers.
The Palestinian health ministry said that Mohammad Hallaq was shot dead on Thursday by Israeli soldiers "in the town of Al-Rihiya, south of Hebron. The bullet penetrated his pelvis."
Hallaq's uncle, also named Mohammad Hallaq, told AFP the child was sitting in front of his house when an army patrol passed by during a confrontation with a group of older youths.
"(The soldiers) fired directly at (the older boys), and he was killed," the uncle told AFP, adding the child was sitting away from the youths.
The Israeli military told AFP that soldiers had shot and struck people during an altercation while deployed in Al-Rihiya.
"Soldiers responded with fire toward the suspects in the rock-hurling. Hits were identified," it said, using the language it generally uses to say troops shot and hit a person
Ayed Abu Eqtaish, an official for Defense for Children International Palestine, a rights organization, said the incident took place around 5:00 PM, after which Hallaq was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
Israel dramatically increases number of Palestinian children and teens killed
The number of children and teenagers shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank after being suspected of throwing rocks dramatically increased in 2025.
A Palestinian teenager who held US citizenship was shot dead by the army in April, followed by a 14-year-old in June in the town of Sinjil and a 15-year-old in July.
On each occasion, the military claimed the youths had thrown rocks at its (heavily armed) troops.
The Palestinian health ministry also reported on Thursday evening that an adult, 20-year-old Mahdi Kamil, was killed by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank town of Qabatiya.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 where violence has surged since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.
Since then, Israeli troops and settlers have killed at least 986 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to health ministry figures.
Cover photo: HAZEM BADER / AFP