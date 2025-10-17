Israeli forces kill 11-year-old Palestinian boy in West Bank

Al-Rihiya, West Bank - Israeli forces shot dead an 11-year-old boy in the occupied West Bank, his family and health officials said Friday, while the army said its troops opened fire at rock throwers.

Israeli forces block a road in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron after closing Palestinian access to the city center on October 9, 2025. © HAZEM BADER / AFP

The Palestinian health ministry said that Mohammad Hallaq was shot dead on Thursday by Israeli soldiers "in the town of Al-Rihiya, south of Hebron. The bullet penetrated his pelvis."

Hallaq's uncle, also named Mohammad Hallaq, told AFP the child was sitting in front of his house when an army patrol passed by during a confrontation with a group of older youths.

"(The soldiers) fired directly at (the older boys), and he was killed," the uncle told AFP, adding the child was sitting away from the youths.

The Israeli military told AFP that soldiers had shot and struck people during an altercation while deployed in Al-Rihiya.

"Soldiers responded with fire toward the suspects in the rock-hurling. Hits were identified," it said, using the language it generally uses to say troops shot and hit a person

Ayed Abu Eqtaish, an official for Defense for Children International Palestine, a rights organization, said the incident took place around 5:00 PM, after which Hallaq was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.