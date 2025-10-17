UN scales up Gaza aid but says it will "take some time" to reverse famine

Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations cautioned Friday it would take time to reverse the famine in the Gaza Strip, saying all crossings needed to be opened to "flood Gaza with food."

A Palestinian boy reaches out to touch a truck carrying aid provided by the World Food Programme on a road in Deir el-Balah after entering through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2025. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

The UN's World Food Programme said it had been able to move close to 3,000 tons of food supplies into the war-shattered Palestinian territory since the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold.



"It's going to take some time to scale back the famine" declared by the UN in late August, WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa told a media briefing in Geneva.

"The ceasefire has opened a narrow window of opportunity. WFP is moving very quickly and swiftly to scale up food assistance and reach families who have endured months of blockade, displacement and hunger."

Etefa said WFP had five food distribution points up and running across the Gaza Strip, mostly in the south, but wanted to get to 145.

She said the WFP had been able to use the Kerem Shalom and Kissufim crossings in recent days.