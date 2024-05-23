Israeli forces lay siege to yet another Gaza hospital as WHO issues urgent appeal

Gaza City, Gaza - A senior official at Al-Awda hospital in northern Gaza said it was under Israeli siege for a fifth straight day Thursday, after soldiers stormed it the previous day.

Gaza's Al-Awda hospital is being besieged by Israeli forces, who stormed the facility and forced medical staff to leave. © AFP

"We are still under siege for the fifth day in a row," the hospital's acting director, Dr. Mohammad Saleh, told AFP.



"Soldiers are present in the hospital's courtyard and in nearby houses," he said, adding that there was "continuous gunfire and shelling" towards it.

Troops stormed the hospital building on Wednesday evening, he said.

"The hospital was stormed and staff were forced to leave. At the moment I have only 13 staff, 11 patients and two women accompanying wounded children," Saleh said.