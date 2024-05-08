Gaza health workers report another mass grave at Al-Shifa hospital destroyed by Israel

Gaza City, Gaza - Gaza health workers uncovered Wednesday at least 49 bodies at Al-Shifa hospital, a medical official said, the latest grisly discovery at the facility previously raided by Israeli forces.

Health workers in Gaza say they have discovered another mass grave at Al-Shifa hospital, which was assaulted and destroyed by Israel in March. © AFP

The Israeli military has repeatedly targeted Al-Shifa, the Palestinian territory's largest hospital, and other medical facilities in its war on Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attack.



Motassem Salah, head of the emergency department at Al-Shifa, told journalists that "a third mass grave was found inside this hospital."



The Gaza government media office said in a separate statement that at least 49 bodies had been recovered from the site on the premises of Al-Shifa.

The statement accused Israel of "killings... inside and outside hospitals." The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

AFP footage from Al-Shifa hospital showed at least a dozen bodies wrapped in black plastic body bags.

Standing in front of the ruins of the hospital, which was devastated by two weeks of fighting in March, Salah said several of the bodies had decomposed.