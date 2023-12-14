Israeli human rights organizations urge Biden to act on Gaza catastrophe

Jerusalem, Israel - A coalition of Israeli human rights and civil society organizations on Wednesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to use his influence to stop their government's abuses in Gaza .

Israeli human rights and civil society groups are calling on US President Joe Biden to do more to pressure the Israeli government to uphold its human rights obligations. © Miriam Alster/Pool via REUTERS

"Immediately after the [October 7] attack, and in a speech you later gave in Israel, you made it clear that Israel has the right to defend itself, while emphasizing it must do so only in accordance with the provisions of international law, and particularly the rules of war," the groups write.

"We, Israeli human rights organizations and civil society groups, must at this stage state with a heavy heart that our government has chosen to ignore your advice and similar statements by US officials."



The letter – signed by 17 groups, including B'Tselem Bimkom, Breaking the Silence, and Rabbis for Human Rights – goes on to lay out the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, the result of Israel's blatant disregard for international human rights obligations.



"Since the war began, Israel's policy has driven the humanitarian crisis in Gaza to the point of catastrophe – not only as an inevitable outcome of war," the letter states.