Israel bombs Gaza's only Catholic church in latest "totally unacceptable" attack on civilians

Gaza City, Gaza - An Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic church killed at least two people Thursday, the territory's civil defense agency and the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said, as Italy's prime minister slammed "unacceptable" Israeli attacks on civilians.

The latest atrocity came as Gaza's civil defence agency reported that Israeli strikes killed 18 people across the Palestinian territory on Thursday.

"With deep sorrow the Latin Patriarchate can now confirm that two persons were killed as a result of an apparent strike by the Israeli army that hit the Holy Family Compound this morning," the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement.

"We pray for the rest of their souls and for the end of this barbaric war. Nothing can justify the targeting of innocent civilians," it added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that "Israeli strikes on Gaza have also hit the Holy Family Church," a parish in Gaza City with which the late Pope Francis had regular contact throughout the war.

"The attacks against the civilian population carried out by Israel for months are unacceptable," Meloni said in a post on X. "No military action can justify such behavior."

Italy was among 27 European Union countries that on Tuesday declined to suspend a trade agreement with Israel, despite overwhelming evidence that its actions in Gaza and the illegally occupied West Bank violate human rights commitments.