Israeli soldiers and commanders named in ICC complaint over murder of Hind Rajab

Two dozen Israeli soldiers and commanders are named in a complaint before the International Criminal Court over the January 2024 killing of Hind Rajab.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

The Hague, Netherlands - Two dozen Israeli soldiers and commanders are named in a complaint before the International Criminal Court over the January 2024 killing of Hind Rajab, a 5-year-old Palestinian girl slaughtered in Gaza alongside several members of her family.

The killing of Hind Rajab in January 2024 sparked global outrage and fueled protests against Israel's wholesale slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza. © IMAGO / SOPA Images The Hind Rajab Foundation named 24 soldiers and commanders in a new 120-page filing before the ICC, the organization announced in a press release. The alleged perpetrators include: Colonel Beni Aharon , commander of the 401st Armored Brigade

, commander of the 401st Armored Brigade Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ella , commander of the 52nd Armored Battalion

, commander of the 52nd Armored Battalion Major Sean Glass, commander of the company calling itself the "Vampire Empire," along with 22 tank crew members of the same company. Joke of the Day Joke of the Day for October 20, 2025: A scary silly for Spooky Season An Al Jazeera documentary released Monday also named tank crew member Itay Cukierkopf. The Hind Rajab Foundation's legal team argues that the individuals' acts amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. It is not only pursuing ICC charges but also national prosecutions for those who hold more than Israeli citizenship. "This is not only a legal act – it's a revolt against the global order of impunity," the organization's general director, Dyab Abou Jahjah, said of the case. "They believed Hind's murder would be without accountability; we are proving them wrong, step by step." "Twenty-four names are now before the ICC, and more will follow in national courts. Justice is not a favor we ask – it is the inevitable reckoning of truth."

Advocates seek accountability in Israel's killing of Hind Rajab

The ambulance that was going to aid Hind Rajab when it was targeted by Israeli forces is pictured heavily damaged in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City on February 10, 2024. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency The death of Hind Rajab sparked global outrage and fueled protests against Israel's mass slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza. Israeli forces killed the girl back in 2024 while she and her family were attempting to escape the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City. As they were trying to flee, Israeli soldiers began shooting at the family's car. Rajab's cousin, 15-year-old Layan Hamada, called the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to report that Israeli forces were targeting their vehicle and that she and Rajab were the only ones still alive. Ukraine Conflict Zelensky urges Trump to get tougher on Putin Layan's voice was cut off as gunfire was heard. An investigation found that 64 shots had been fired at Rajab's cousin in just six seconds. "I am so scared," Rajab, now alone, said on the call published in February 2024. "Call someone to come get me, please." Two PRCS paramedics, Yusuf al-Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun, set out in an ambulance to rescue Rajab but were never heard from again. Rajab's body was found in the car alongside those of her family members on February 10, 2024. Al-Zeino and al-Madhoun's bodies were found close by in the ambulance, which had been targeted by Israeli fire.