Israeli soldiers and commanders named in ICC complaint over murder of Hind Rajab
The Hague, Netherlands - Two dozen Israeli soldiers and commanders are named in a complaint before the International Criminal Court over the January 2024 killing of Hind Rajab, a 5-year-old Palestinian girl slaughtered in Gaza alongside several members of her family.
The Hind Rajab Foundation named 24 soldiers and commanders in a new 120-page filing before the ICC, the organization announced in a press release.
The alleged perpetrators include:
- Colonel Beni Aharon, commander of the 401st Armored Brigade
- Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ella, commander of the 52nd Armored Battalion
- Major Sean Glass, commander of the company calling itself the "Vampire Empire," along with 22 tank crew members of the same company.
An Al Jazeera documentary released Monday also named tank crew member Itay Cukierkopf.
The Hind Rajab Foundation's legal team argues that the individuals' acts amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. It is not only pursuing ICC charges but also national prosecutions for those who hold more than Israeli citizenship.
"This is not only a legal act – it's a revolt against the global order of impunity," the organization's general director, Dyab Abou Jahjah, said of the case. "They believed Hind's murder would be without accountability; we are proving them wrong, step by step."
"Twenty-four names are now before the ICC, and more will follow in national courts. Justice is not a favor we ask – it is the inevitable reckoning of truth."
Advocates seek accountability in Israel's killing of Hind Rajab
The death of Hind Rajab sparked global outrage and fueled protests against Israel's mass slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza.
Israeli forces killed the girl back in 2024 while she and her family were attempting to escape the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.
As they were trying to flee, Israeli soldiers began shooting at the family's car. Rajab's cousin, 15-year-old Layan Hamada, called the Palestinian Red Crescent Society to report that Israeli forces were targeting their vehicle and that she and Rajab were the only ones still alive.
Layan's voice was cut off as gunfire was heard. An investigation found that 64 shots had been fired at Rajab's cousin in just six seconds.
"I am so scared," Rajab, now alone, said on the call published in February 2024. "Call someone to come get me, please."
Two PRCS paramedics, Yusuf al-Zeino and Ahmed al-Madhoun, set out in an ambulance to rescue Rajab but were never heard from again.
Rajab's body was found in the car alongside those of her family members on February 10, 2024. Al-Zeino and al-Madhoun's bodies were found close by in the ambulance, which had been targeted by Israeli fire.
The ICC filing compiles digital, satellite, and forensic evidence showing that Vampire Empire Company tanks repeatedly fired on Rajab and her family's the vehicle as well as on the ambulance sent to rescue her – after prior coordination between the PRCS and Israeli authorities.
Cover photo: IMAGO / SOPA Images