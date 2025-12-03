Doctors Without Borders urges countries to act for Gazans in urgent need of medical evacuation

Geneva, Switzerland - A Doctors Without Borders official has pleaded for countries to open their doors to tens of thousands of Gazans in dire need of medical evacuation, warning that hundreds have already died waiting.

A Palestinian boy receives treatment at a clinic set up by Doctors Without Borders for injuries and burns sustained in Israeli bombardment, at the Rafah Indonesian Field Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip. © MOHAMMED ABED / AFP

"The need is really huge," said Hani Isleem, who coordinates medical evacuations from Gaza for the charity, known by its French acronym MSF.

The numbers taken in by countries so far remains "just a drop in the ocean," Isleem told AFP in an interview on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization estimates that more than 8,000 patients have been evacuated out of Gaza since Israel began its all-out assault on October 7, 2023.

It says more than 16,500 patients still need treatment outside of the Palestinian territory.

Speaking at the MSF headquarters in Geneva after accompanying seriously ill and injured Gaza children to Switzerland for treatment, Isleem said that number was based only on patients registered for medical evacuation and the true figure was higher.

"Our estimate is that it is three to four times that number," he said.

To date, over 30 countries have taken patients, but only a handful, including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, have accepted large numbers.

In Europe, Italy has taken over 200 patients, while large countries like France and Germany have taken none so far.