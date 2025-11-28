Israeli soldiers caught on video executing unarmed Palestinians who had surrendered

West Bank, Jenin - International outrage is growing after Israeli forces were filmed in the illegally occupied West Bank apparently murdering two unarmed Palestinians who had their hands up.

Israeli forces in the illegally occupied West Bank were caught on video summarily executing two Palestinians who had surrendered to them. © REUTERS

The killings took place in Jenin and were filmed from several angles.

Videos circulating on social media showed two men emerging from a building with their arms raised, surrounded by Israeli forces.

They were then seen lying on the ground before being directed back inside the building and summarily executed.

The Palestinian Authority named the two men killed as 37-year-old Yussef Ali Asa'sa and 26-year-old Al-Muntasir Billah Mahmud Abdullah.

It said they were killed in a "brutal" summary execution and condemned the incident as a "war crime".

The UN also condemned "the brazen killing" and demanded that those responsible "be held fully to account".

In a joint statement, the Israeli military and police – which oversees the border guard unit – said they attempted to apprehend "wanted individuals who had carried out terror activities, including hurling explosives and firing at security forces".

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir simply posted: "Terrorists must die!"

A UN rights office spokesperson said the incident came as "killings of Palestinians by Israeli security forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank have been surging, without accountability, even in the rare cases when investigations are announced"

He said "statements by a senior Israeli government official" seeking "to absolve Israeli security forces of responsibility" raised "serious concerns about the credibility of any future review or investigation conducted by any entity that is not fully independent from the government."