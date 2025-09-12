Senators Van Hollen and Merkley condemn Israel's ethnic cleansing of Gaza in new report

Washington DC - After a fact-finding mission, Senators Chris Van Hollen and Jeff Merkley have come to the "inescapable conclusion" that Israel is trying to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip .

Senators Jeff Merkley (l.) and Chris Van Hollen have released a report condemning Israel's ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip. © Collage: Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The two Democratic senators made the conclusion in a report entitled The Netanyahu Government Is Implementing a Plan to Ethnically Cleanse Gaza of Palestinians, which they released after joining an August 24-September 1 congressional delegation to the Middle East.

"During our week-long visit to Israel, the West Bank, the border of Gaza, Jordan, and Egypt, the facts demonstrated overwhelmingly that Israel is putting these words into action by implementing a plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza of Palestinians and dealing a death blow to the vision of a future Palestinian state that would include Gaza and the West Bank," the lawmakers wrote, after citing examples of Israeli politicians' statements calling for the destruction and takeover of Gaza.

Van Hollen and Merkley further condemned Israel's "use of food as a weapon of war" as it tries to drive Palestinians out of their homeland by "making it impossible for them to live there."

Israel has been widely accused of engineering mass starvation in Gaza. The United Nations has officially declared a famine in the Palestinian territory, while a growing number of human rights organizations and experts have determined that Israel is committing genocide.

The senators noted that while the focus of their report was Gaza, they also witnessed an alarming increase in Israeli settler activity in the West Bank, which they called a process of "ethnic cleansing in slow motion."