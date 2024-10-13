Israeli tanks break into UN peacekeeping base in Lebanon and make threatening demands

Ramia, Lebanon - UN peacekeepers said Israeli tanks broke through a gate to enter a base in Lebanon Sunday, as Israel's aggression continues to cross every red line.

"At around 4:30 AM, while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF Merkava tanks destroyed the position's main gate and forcibly entered the position" in the Ramia area of southern Lebanon, the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission said.



"They requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights. The tanks left about 45 minutes later after UNIFIL protested through our liaison mechanism."

A little over two hours later, peacekeepers reported "the firing of several rounds 100 meters north, which emitted smoke".

"Despite putting on protective masks, 15 peacekeepers suffered effects, including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions, after the smoke entered the camp," it said, adding they were receiving treatment.

On Saturday, Israeli soldiers also "stopped a critical UNIFIL logistical movement near Mais al-Jabal, denying it passage", the force said, referring to an area in south Lebanon.

"We have requested an explanation from the IDF from these shocking violations," UNIFIL said. "For the fourth time in as many days, we remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel."

A UNIFIL spokesman told AFP on Saturday that the mission would stay in place despite five of its peacekeepers being wounded and damage to their facilities in during Israel's invasion of Lebanon, justified as a war against Hezbollah.